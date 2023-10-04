Dothan Flag Football team wins first area match

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The lady Wolves flag football team moves to 3-2 on the season after successfully taking down Russell County for Dothan’s first area win.

The ladies entered the game 2-2 after a 13-0 shutout game against Northside Methodist Academy. The team’s head coach Lee Merrit says he has pushing for his team to get better with execution in order to continue success.

The ladies’ two losses came at the beginning of the season against the state championship teams. Tuesday, Dothan defeated Russell County 21-0.

Coach Merrit is also calling on the student body to get out and support this team. He believes it’ll only make the atmosphere better.

