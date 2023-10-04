Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan 3rd graders gifted dictionaries by Dothan Rotary Club

Dothan Rotarians know word power pushes success, that's why they're giving every third grader in Dothan Public Schools a dictionary.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Third grade students at Dothan elementary schools have been gifted their own dictionaries.

“It is like a house, if you do not get a great foundation, it is going to fall apart,” teacher Melissa Bowman said about literacy.

Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School is one of the nine schools that has and will receive a dictionary from Dothan Rotary Club. Every year before COVID, the club raised funds to buy enough dictionaries for each third grader attending Dothan City Schools.

Third grade is considered the most pivotal grade for students, according to teachers. Perhaps the most powerful tool they can have access to is a dictionary.

“This is probably one of our special projects,” Rick Rikard with Dothan Rotary Club said. Therefore, the project became a priority each year, and now it is back.

With these books, third graders can broaden their vocabularies and read something of their own, according to Rikard.

Unlike the Chromebooks or electronics they were using before, students will open the books and be exposed to endless possibilities, starting with words.

“We use vocabulary every single day,” Bowman said about her classroom. Her goal is to find unique ways to keep students engaged. Now, students can access that power of words any time they please thanks to the donations.

The Rotary Club is providing 610 dictionaries to nine schools.

