Be wary of scams this open enrollment season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s Medicare open enrollment time, and some of those emails and phone calls you getting bombarded with are probably scams.

The Better Business Bureau and SARCOA, the Area Agency on Aging, shared some tell-tale signs to separate the real from the fake.

If someone is using high pressure tactics, like rushing you to sign something without reading it, that is more than likely a scam.

If some asks for any personal information, like your Medicare number, hang up the phone.

If an unfamiliar number calls you, don’t answer it. A scammer is more likely to not leave a message.

Know that Medicare will never reach out to you. If someone calls and claims to be Medicare, it is a scam.

“We have to really watch out for our seniors because they are the number one people that scammers do take advantage of, and unfortunately, during this time of year, is when the scammers come out and pray on our senior citizens,” Monde Donaldson, the Vice President for the Better Business Bureau Educational Foundation, said.

The most important thing you can do is read the fine print and do research.

Sources from the Better Business Bureau and Senior Medicare Patrol will help.

You can also report scams to the Better Business Bureau here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.