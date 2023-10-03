Sunny, Dry, and Hazy

SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies and warm conditions continue around the Western Slope for the opening half of the work week. We’ll also see some hazy conditions due to Canadian wildfire smoke through the day today. Clouds gradually increase as our next cold front approaches, and it looks like we’ll finally see our first really good shot of fall-like air by the weekend and early next week.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 87°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 88°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 10% PM

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 82° 10% AM

SUN: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 52° High: 76°

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 79°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until 11 AM CT/noon ET*. Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20 kts this morning, then NE at 10-15 kts this afternoon. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Westerly wind shear continues to keep Tropical Storm Phillipe very disorganized this morning just to the north of the Lesser Antilles. If it can continue to survive the wind shear, it is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it moves northward this week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.