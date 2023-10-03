Wiregrass Gives Back
Salvation Army Angel Tree registration opens soon

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army is opening registration for the Angel Tree program Monday.

If you would like to register your children, you can do so in person at 1001 S. Bell Street in Dothan from October 9-13 between 9 a.m. and noon.

Online registration will be open from October 9-13 at saangeltree.org

To register, you must:

  • Reside in Houston, Henry, or Geneva County
  • Valid email address
  • Valid photo ID for parent/guardian
  • Birth certificates for children 0-12
  • Proof of all household income
  • Proof of all household expenses
  • Proof of any government assistance
  • Proof of budget class/workshop/

These will need to be brought in if you are registering in person or uploaded if you’re registering online.

