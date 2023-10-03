QBs Sports Bar and Grill denied liquor license by city council...again.

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - QBs Sports Bar and Grill was denied a liquor license yet again at Monday’s city council meeting, this time by a vote of 4-1 with two members abstaining.

This is the third time the Bar and Grill has been denied for a liquor license, with the most recent denial coming last month.

Owner and Geneva native, Tina Miller feels discouraged knowing the council is opposed to the license at her business.

“My goal was to bring more revenue to Geneva, open up more jobs and give back to the city where I am from,” said Miller. “It is disheartening and frustrating not being able to do that.”

Miller feels the council is holding an arrest over her head as reasons for denial. According to the Geneva Police Department, an employee of QB’s was arrested for possession of marijuana and methamphetamines on property.

While the arrest may cause some concerns, council members say they are worried about more than that.

“There are local residents who are in the church next door and they have a lot of concerns,” said District 7 Councilman Daniel Coleman. “When they come to us, we have to vote how they feel, it’s not necessarily just our opinion. We have to go with what our constituents are concerned about.”

District 1 Councilman Rufus Lee was the lone member of the council to vote in favor of the license at this meeting.

“My reason for voting yes is we never denied any business in Geneva a liquor license,” said Councilman Lee. “I had some questions about it initially, but the questions were answered, so I think we should give them a chance.”

While the license seems like a long shot from obtaining, Miller is not giving up hope. She is meeting with a legal team to see if there are grounds for any legal action against the city.

