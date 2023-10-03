Pink fountain in downtown Dothan honors breast cancer survivors

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Southeast Health is already spreading awareness.

Southeast Health invited breast cancer survivors to help turn the fountain at Justice Park pink. They did this to honor and remember those who lost their fighting battle with this disease.

The goal of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is to make the public more aware. Spreading this awareness helps raise money for researching the cancer’s cause, diagnosis, treatment, and finding a cure.

According to the CDC, about 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women every year. Southeast Health said mammograms are effective in detecting early signs of breast cancer.

Southeast Health has 3D mammography screening appointments available, to help potentially save you or your loved ones’ lives.

