Pike County suspension lifted after players brawl

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Pike County High School resumed football operations on Tuesday following last week’s on-field brawl that put the program in doubt.

News4′s Briana Jones and the Troy Messenger confirmed players could begin practice and will play Friday at New Brockton.

The Messenger reported that the Bulldogs would be short of players, though Pike County head coach Mark Hurt did not reveal to the publication whether administrators suspended players because of the brawl.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) lifted the suspension of the other team involved—the Headland Rams---on Monday.

The melee in Brundidge became so out of control that police officers became involved, according to spectators.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said Monday that officers are investigating the melee but did not announce arrests.

