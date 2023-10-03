Wiregrass Gives Back
Pike County football reinstated after brawl, at least 11 Bulldogs and 1 Ram suspended from teams

Pike County's coaching staff tells News4 that 11 players have been suspended.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Pike County High School resumed football operations on Tuesday following last week’s on-field brawl that put the program in doubt.

News4′s Briana Jones and the Troy Messenger confirmed players could begin practice and will play at home Friday vs New Brockton.

READ MORE: Pike County, Headland football suspended following brawl

While the Bulldogs are allowed to resume play this week, Pike County coaching staff said 11 players are suspended.

Later on Tuesday, Headland also confirmed that a player who posted a disturbing social media post following the incident has been removed from the team.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) lifted the suspension of the other team involved—the Headland Rams—on Monday.

The melee in Brundidge became so out of control that police officers became involved, according to spectators.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said Monday that officers are investigating the melee but did not announce arrests.

READ MORE: Brawl breaks out at Headland/Pike County, game called off

This story has been updated to reflect the suspension of several Pike County players.

The Headland and Pike County high school football game came to an early end after a fight broke out on the field.

