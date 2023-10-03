Pet of the Week: Marvelous Mambo

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed an adorable beagle named Mambo.

Mambo has been with the SOS Animal Shelter for around 2 months and is adored by everyone.

Mambo is 6-7 years of age and the best estimate on his breed is a beagle head & lab body.

Mambo shares a kennel with one of their other dogs and they have so much fun together. Mambo loves toys but can be protective over his favorite ones, so keep that in mind if you have another dog in the home that also loves toys.

Mambo is current on all his vaccinations, heartworm negative & neutered.

If you are interested in finding additional information about Mambo and his adoption, you can you can email sosshelter1981@gmail for any questions or to request a preadoption application.

The shelter is located at 25944 Highway 134 E, in Enterprise, AL.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.