Ozark man prison bound after sex charge pleas

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man facing sex charges in Dale County was transferred to an Alabama prison on Monday following his guilty pleas last month.

According to court documents, Jeremy Morris received 30 years after agreeing with prosecutors on Rape and Sexual Abuse charges.

Dale County deputies charged Morris in 2022 with relations with a girl under 12 in what they described as a multi-state investigation.

Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said a call from Florida authorities sparked the local investigation that resulted in the arrest.

Sheriff Mason Bynum said a tip from Florida authorities led officers to Morris, who lived in the Ozark area.

Morris will receive 350 days jail credit for time served as he awaited trial, and he must register as a sex offender following his prison release.

