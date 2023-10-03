Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Ozark man prison bound after sex charge pleas

Jeremy Morris booking photo
Jeremy Morris booking photo(Dale County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man facing sex charges in Dale County was transferred to an Alabama prison on Monday following his guilty pleas last month.

According to court documents, Jeremy Morris received 30 years after agreeing with prosecutors on Rape and Sexual Abuse charges.

Dale County deputies charged Morris in 2022 with relations with a girl under 12 in what they described as a multi-state investigation.

Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said a call from Florida authorities sparked the local investigation that resulted in the arrest.

Sheriff Mason Bynum said a tip from Florida authorities led officers to Morris, who lived in the Ozark area.

Morris will receive 350 days jail credit for time served as he awaited trial, and he must register as a sex offender following his prison release.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened just off of South Oates Street at...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle Dothan crash, victim identified
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Police seeking answers in football brawl
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County, Headland football suspended following brawl
Player of the Week
FNF Week 5 Player of the Week nominees

Latest News

From L to R pictured: Firefighter John Hayes; Firefighter Taylor Dixon; Sergeant Jeff Donner;...
Firefighters recognized for Fire Prevention Week
A woman was caught on camera disrupting a UGA student's street performance.
VIDEO: Woman smashes UGA student performer’s keyboard, reaches into tip jar
Mambo is 6-7 years of age and the best estimate on his breed is a beagle head & lab body.
Pet of the Week: Marvelous Mambo
generic graphic baby feet
Health leaders warn of Alabama sleep-related infant deaths during SIDS awareness month