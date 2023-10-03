October Chapter Chat: Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s always a good time to try and learn something new. This month’s edition of Chapter Chat can help you do just that.

Director of Dothan Houston County Library Systems Chris Warren joined News4 to share an out-of-this-world book: Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.

“(This book) takes a lot of really heavy concepts about astrophysics, cosmology, and the origin of the universe and distills it into language that someone like me can understand,” Warren said.

Warren explained that Tyson’s style is very funny and makes these daunting topics accessible. A downloadable audio version of the book, available at DHCLS, is narrated by Tyson and is only about a four-hour listen.

“You can get through Big Bang, black holes, stars, planets, all that stuff, in just a few hours,” Warren said.

While some may have been expecting a book more aligned with Halloween, Warren had a particular reason for choosing a non-fiction book this month: the upcoming annular eclipse.

The eclipse will take place on October 14 and the DHCLS will have kits available, starting October 10, to help make the most of it. The kit will include information about eclipses, instructions on how to make a pinhole camera, and a pair of eclipse glasses, to help you view the eclipse safely.

Physical copies of Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, as well as the audiobook version, are available at all branches of the DHCLS. Aside from the book and eclipse kits, the library offers an array of items to further your learning.

“We have our Library of Things,” Warren said. “You can check out binoculars or even telescopes so if you wanted to take your astrophysics lessons further and view other objects in the sky, you can do that too.”

Anyone who lives, works, attends school, or owns property in Houston County can get a free library card by visiting any of the DHCLS branches. To learn more about the many events the library hosts, visit its website.

