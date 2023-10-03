News4Now: What’s Trending?

Wiregrass Gives Back
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Pike County suspension lifted after players brawl

Players can once again begin practice and will play Friday at New Brockton.

Headland & Pike County field brawl
Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him

The Republican McCarthy’s fate is deeply uncertain as he faces what’s known as a “motion to vacate” from Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a strident critic allied with Donald Trump

ARCHIVO - El presidente de la Cámara de Representantes, Kevin McCarthy, se dirige al recinto,...
QBs Sports Bar and Grill denied liquor license by city council...again.

This is the third time the Bar and Grill has been denied for a liquor license, with the most recent denial coming last month.

QBs was denied for a liquor license back in September as well.
Houston County man missing for 28 years likely found

Workers cleaning up following Hurricane Idalia discovered skeletal remains in a Chevrolet Cavalier with a 1995 Houston County license plate submerged in the Steinhatchee River about one hour west of Gainesville.

James Aaron Toole
“It has been a whirlwind”: Family speaks out after potential discovery of missing Houston County man

Finally, after the breakthrough discovery in the Steinhatchee River on Wednesday that may finally bring home the man they knew as “Papa,” the grandchildren of Toole are speaking out about the first real evidence about what may have happened to him.

The family of James Aaron Toole speaks
Lawmakers could get involved in hospital dispute, commissioner said he recorded “discriminatory” comments

A state senator predicts the Alabama legislature will reconsider diluting the power of a board that oversees Southeast Health Medical Center and its affiliated medical care network.

Lawmakers could get involved in hospital dispute, commissioner said he recorded...
FNF Week 5 Player of the Week nominees

Week 5 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Player of the Week

