News4Now: What’s Trending?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Pike County suspension lifted after players brawl
Players can once again begin practice and will play Friday at New Brockton.
Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
The Republican McCarthy’s fate is deeply uncertain as he faces what’s known as a “motion to vacate” from Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a strident critic allied with Donald Trump
QBs Sports Bar and Grill denied liquor license by city council...again.
This is the third time the Bar and Grill has been denied for a liquor license, with the most recent denial coming last month.
Houston County man missing for 28 years likely found
Workers cleaning up following Hurricane Idalia discovered skeletal remains in a Chevrolet Cavalier with a 1995 Houston County license plate submerged in the Steinhatchee River about one hour west of Gainesville.
“It has been a whirlwind”: Family speaks out after potential discovery of missing Houston County man
Finally, after the breakthrough discovery in the Steinhatchee River on Wednesday that may finally bring home the man they knew as “Papa,” the grandchildren of Toole are speaking out about the first real evidence about what may have happened to him.
Lawmakers could get involved in hospital dispute, commissioner said he recorded “discriminatory” comments
A state senator predicts the Alabama legislature will reconsider diluting the power of a board that oversees Southeast Health Medical Center and its affiliated medical care network.
FNF Week 5 Player of the Week nominees
Week 5 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.
