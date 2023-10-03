Wiregrass Gives Back
New National Peanut Festival app launched, available for download

By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival have officially launched their new app ahead of the 2023 festival.

The new app was announced recently as part of the array of new things coming to NPF this year.

The functions of the app include a detailed schedule of each day of the festival, interactive maps of the grounds, menus of food vendors, access to ticket information, and other interactive options.

The National Peanut Festival app is available for download now by the general public, and can be found on the App Store, Google Play, or by clicking here.

