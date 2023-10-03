Wiregrass Gives Back
Firefighters recognized for Fire Prevention Week

From L to R pictured: Firefighter John Hayes; Firefighter Taylor Dixon; Sergeant Jeff Donner;...
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Fire Department Firefighters were honored for their contributions and bravery in the community at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

The following firefighters were recognized:

  • The Rookie of the Year award was presented to Firefighter John Hayes
  • Firefighter of the Year was presented to Firefighter Taylor Dixon
  • Sergeant of the Year was awarded to Sergeant Jeff Donner
  • Fire Officer of the Year was awarded to Captain Thomas Brown

Accompanying them was Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams.

