Firefighters recognized for Fire Prevention Week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Fire Department Firefighters were honored for their contributions and bravery in the community at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

The following firefighters were recognized:

The Rookie of the Year award was presented to Firefighter John Hayes

Firefighter of the Year was presented to Firefighter Taylor Dixon

Sergeant of the Year was awarded to Sergeant Jeff Donner

Fire Officer of the Year was awarded to Captain Thomas Brown

Accompanying them was Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams.

