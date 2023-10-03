Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Eying A Cold Front

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues this week with daily highs reaching the upper 80s, but a cold front is on track for later Friday or Friday night. Rain chances look minimal with the front, but there will be a significant blast of cooler air for the weekend. Low temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings will be in the lower 50s, with some areas dipping into the upper 40s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°.  Winds light NE-E.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 62°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 88° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 88° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

MON: Sunny.  Low: 50° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe in the Atlantic, but there are no threats to the US at this time.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened just off of South Oates Street at...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle Dothan crash, victim identified
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted
Player of the Week
FNF Week 5 Player of the Week nominees
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Police seeking answers in football brawl
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County, Headland football suspended following brawl

Latest News

Color The Weather 10-03-23
Color The Weather 10-03-23
4Warn Weather
Sunny, Dry, and Hazy
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Monday, October 2, 2023