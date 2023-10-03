Eying A Cold Front
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues this week with daily highs reaching the upper 80s, but a cold front is on track for later Friday or Friday night. Rain chances look minimal with the front, but there will be a significant blast of cooler air for the weekend. Low temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings will be in the lower 50s, with some areas dipping into the upper 40s.
TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°. Winds light NE-E.
TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 62°. Winds light E.
EXTENDED
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 88° 5%
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 88° 10%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 5%
SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%
MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 81° 0%
TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 85° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe in the Atlantic, but there are no threats to the US at this time.
