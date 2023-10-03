Dothan Area Botanical Garden host annual ‘Scarecrows in the Garden’

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For nearly two decades, the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens have showcased art through their scarecrows.

Schools, organizations, and clubs come together to show off their creativity for the annual Scarecrows in the Garden. This year’s theme is “Scarecrows Imitate Art.”

“They always seem to get better and better, and even if you look at the piece of art that is illustrated on the sign, and look at the scarecrow, you can see how good they are,” William Holman, the executive director of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, said.

While one could expect some children to be scared walking past the scarecrows, some visiting the Gardens showed they are not afraid.

“These are so cool, I really like this scarecrow,” one child said.

Holman hopes this event brings more traction and support for the Gardens.

“So this is a fundraiser for the garden. We just appreciate everyone’s participation, both as visitors and creators of the scarecrow,” Holman said.

The cost for admission to walk through the scarecrow exhibit is $5. Patrons have a chance to vote for their favorite scarecrow, with the scarecrow with the most votes being announced on October 31 and the winner will be announced for an award.

