Boy in the Bunker episode of “FBI True” series premiering Tuesday on CBS

The FBI Hostage Rescue team must save a five-year-old boy from an armed killer holding him captive in a bunker filled with explosives. (Courtesy: CBS)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The crime docuseries “FBI True” will be making its television premiere on Tuesday with a special one hour episode about an infamous Dale County hostage situation in 2013.

The episode, “The Boy In The Bunker,” was originally released in two 30-minute segments on Paramount+ on February 28. The episode has been reconfigured to a one hour format for its television release, and will serve as the series premiere on CBS.

The episode description details the 2013 Midland City situation:

“In 2013, Jimmy Lee Dykes shoots and kills a rural Alabama school bus driver and takes a five-year-old boy hostage in a carefully constructed bunker. The FBI discovers that the bunker is lined with explosives and Dykes is heavily armed. After a six-day standoff, Dykes sets a deadline for the following day to broadcast his grievances on TV news, or he will kill the boy and himself.”

The “Boy In The Bunker” episode makes its CBS television premiere on Tuesday, October 3 at 8:00 p.m. Central Time on WTVY (Channel 4).

The FBI Hostage Rescue team must save a five-year-old boy from an armed killer holding him captive in a bunker filled with explosives. (Courtesy: CBS)

“FBI TRUE” SERIES LOGLINE

What are real FBI agents thinking when they come face to face with the unimaginable? Can they save a hostage, apprehend a killer, and thwart a terrorist? FBI True takes viewers behind the scenes of the most compelling crime stories out there — the way real FBI agents talk with each other, elbows on the bar with the grit left in. Audiences get an insider’s look at the dangerous missions carried out by the FBI nearly every day. You think you know the case - but you’ve never heard them told like this.

