Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Bill filed to rename highway after Jimmy Buffett

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30, 2010. “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs”. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)(Dave Martin | AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bill has been filed to rename a Florida highway after the late Jimmy Buffett.

Florida state representative Chuck Clemons filed the bill on Friday.

It aims to rename State Road A1A, which is a major coastal highway that runs from Key West in the Florida Keys all the way up to Georgia.

If passed, parts of the highway would be renamed to Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway in specific counties.

The beloved “Margaritaville” singer died a month ago from a rare type of skin cancer. He was 76.

The name change would not happen anytime soon.

The 2024 Florida legislative session does not begin until January.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened just off of South Oates Street at...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle Dothan crash, victim identified
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County, Headland football suspended following brawl
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Police seeking answers in football brawl
On October 1, at 10:00 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a fatal traffic...
Pedestrian killed in Enterprise traffic accident

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsed
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request
Defendants Matthew Collins, left, and Christopher "Shane" Burbank talk in the gallery during...
Opening statements to begin in Washington officers’ trial in deadly arrest of Black man Manuel Ellis
Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court...
Trump turns his fraud trial into a campaign stop as he seeks to capitalize on his legal woes
Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji eats bamboo in his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in...
Pandas could be gone from America’s zoos by the end of next year