Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

12-year-old boy dies after hitting head at skate park, police say

A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.
A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.(mikhailsabela via Canva | File)
By Maiya Fleck and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Police in North Dakota say a young boy has died after an accident at a skate park.

According to the Mandan Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was injured in an accident involving a bicycle at the Manda Skate Park next to the Mandan High School.

Police said they responded to a medical call at the park Monday night. Responding officers reported finding a child suffering serious head injuries.

The boy was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities said the boy’s injuries were consistent with a bicycle accident.

Mandan police did not immediately identify the child.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened just off of South Oates Street at...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle Dothan crash, victim identified
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted
Player of the Week
FNF Week 5 Player of the Week nominees
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Police seeking answers in football brawl
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County, Headland football suspended following brawl

Latest News

Fire Prevention Week was established back in 1922.
Fire Prevention Week in Dothan starts Sunday
Dothan is the sixth municipality in Alabama to approve the baby boxes.
Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Dothan
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won’t rule out return this season
More pedestrians died in Alabama last year than at any time since 1981.
State Troopers encourage pedestrian safety after two killed this week in southeast Alabama
Pike County's game against New Brockton on Friday is back on.
Pike County given okay to play for homecoming game