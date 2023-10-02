Wiregrass Gives Back
Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road

Blue Hawk super coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia website)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Six Flags worker was killed in a car accident that happened on an employee-only access road, according to theme park representatives.

The incident happened Sunday night.

Andrea Cook, 42, was reportedly thrown from the back of a van as it made a turn on a road in the park. Cook received “serious head injuries” according to police and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Cook later died at the hospital.

“Our hearts and our thoughts are extended to the family of the employee as well as all those impacted by this tragic automobile accident,” Dave Zellner, Six Flags Over Georgia president, said in a statement.

Theme park representatives said support will be provided to those affected.

“The park will continue to provide full support and assistance to the Cobb County police as they investigate the accident,” a statement from the theme park said.

Atlanta News First has reached out to Cobb County police for details.

