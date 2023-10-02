Police seeking answers in football brawl

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge police have not yet ruled out charges in an embarrassing football game brawl.

“Along with Pike County High School officials and the Alabama High School Athletic Association (we) are investigating the incident that occurred this Friday night,” Brundidge Chief Sam Green said in a prepared statement issued Monday. He also said he is communicating with the school’s principal.

The release did not mention the possibility of charges, just the ongoing investigation.

Pike County and Headland High players brawled after an aggressive tackle in the second quarter of a non-region clash. Video recordings show punches thrown and helmets used as weapons.

The Headland and Pike County high school football game came to an early end after a fight broke out on the field.

“My office has not been contacted about charges,” Pike County District Attorney James Tarbox told News4.

Depending on several factors, including serious injuries, assault can be misdemeanor or felony charges.

Officers must witness crimes to obtain misdemeanor warrants, but Tarbox said that could include reviewing video evidence.

Alabama juvenile laws would publicly conceal the identities of those under 18 who face charges.

After the melee, the Alabama High School Athletic Association suspended both schools’ football operations but reinstated Headland High on Monday.

