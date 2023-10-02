Pedestrian killed in Enterprise traffic accident

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On October , at 10:00 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a fatal traffic accident near Ozark Highway and Porter Lunsford Road.

A pedestrian was standing in a traffic lane on Ozark Highway and was struck by a north bound vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

No further information will be released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

