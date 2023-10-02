Wiregrass Gives Back
Pedestrian killed in Enterprise traffic accident

On October 1, at 10:00 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a fatal traffic...
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On October , at 10:00 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a fatal traffic accident near Ozark Highway and Porter Lunsford Road.

A pedestrian was standing in a traffic lane on Ozark Highway and was struck by a north bound vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

No further information will be released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

