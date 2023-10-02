Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle Dothan crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle claimed the life of one person in Dothan on Monday.

The crash happened just off of South Oates Street at the intersection of West Saunders Road and Blackman Road.

Upon arrival by emergency personnel, the motorcyclist involved was pronounced dead on the scene.

Additional information is pending an investigation, and the identity of the deceased is being held at this time while the family is notified.

