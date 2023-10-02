Wiregrass Gives Back
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle Dothan crash

The deadly two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened just off of South Oates Street at the intersection of West Saunders Road and Blackman Road.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle claimed the life of one person in Dothan on Monday.

The crash happened just off of South Oates Street at the intersection of West Saunders Road and Blackman Road.

Upon arrival by emergency personnel, the motorcyclist involved was pronounced dead on the scene.

Additional information is pending an investigation, and the identity of the deceased is being held at this time while the family is notified.

