Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle Dothan crash, victim identified

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd has confirmed the identity of a man killed on Monday in a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

That man, who was the driver of the motorcycle, is identified as 52-year-old Scott Baxter of Dothan.

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing by Dothan Police.

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle claimed the life of one person in Dothan on Monday.

The crash happened just off of South Oates Street at the intersection of West Saunders Road and Blackman Road.

Upon arrival by emergency personnel, the motorcyclist involved was pronounced dead on the scene.

Additional information is pending an investigation, and the identity of the deceased is being held at this time while the family is notified.

The deadly two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened just off of South Oates Street at...
The deadly two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened just off of South Oates Street at the intersection of West Saunders Road and Blackman Road.(WTVY)

