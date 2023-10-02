Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Georgia high school student-athletes can now profit on NIL deals

The GHSA says students are not allowed to use any of the school’s branding. That includes the...
The GHSA says students are not allowed to use any of the school’s branding. That includes the school name, mascot or logos. Students are not allowed to do anything on campus related to the NIL deals.(WRDW)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - High school athletes in Georgia can now make money off of their name, image and likeness without fear of losing eligibility.

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) on Monday passed guideline changes regarding name, image and likeness (NIL) deals during its executive committee meeting with a 65-10 vote.

Should high school athletes be allowed to make money off of their image, name and likeness? Sound off 👇

Posted by Atlanta News First on Monday, October 2, 2023

The idea of NILs became widely known in the college world. The NCAA approved new rules in June 2021 that allow college athletes to profit off their NIL.

RELATED: How NIL has turned Georgia’s college sports into the wild west

The GHSA says students are not allowed to use any of the school’s branding. That includes the school name, mascot or logos. Students are not allowed to do anything on campus related to the NIL deals.

Athletes must also alert the principal within seven days of any new NIL deal.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Return to Atlanta News First.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County, Headland football suspended following brawl
Traffic accident claims life of Ozark man
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Brawl breaks out at Headland/Pike County, game called off
The body of James Aaron Toole (pictured), who had been missing for 28 years, has likely been...
Houston County man missing for 28 years likely found

Latest News

Headland & Pike County field brawl
Police seeking answers in football brawl
A state oversight group lifted the suspension imposed on the Headland High School football...
Rams football reinstated following on-field brawl
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted
Ryan Blaney wins the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Ryan Blaney wins YellaWood 500, locks into the round of 8