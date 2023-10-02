FNF Week 5 Player of the Week nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 5 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Cayden Adkins (Elba):

15 tackles, 12 solos, 5 tackles for loss, and safety defensively; 109 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns offensively in 57-20 win over Providence Christian.

Rod Jackson (Houston Academy):

2 interceptions, punt return touchdown, and receiving touchdown in 49-0 shutout win over Abbeville.

Ian Senn (Ariton):

20-for-25 for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns passing, 17 carries for 74 yards and 1 touchdown rushing, and 8 tackles and an interception defensively in 34-21 win over Straughn.

Mason Stuart (Zion Chapel):

232 yards and 5 touchdowns offensively (9 carries for 137 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing and 8-for-11 for 95 yards and 1 touchdown passing) and 3-for-5 on extra point kicks in

