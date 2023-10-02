Dry And Sunny This Week

SYNOPSIS – The new week starts out dry and warm and should stay dry through the weekend. Lower dewpoints will lead to large temperature swings from morning to afternoon. Moisture will try to return by the end of the work week, leading to a small chance of a shower late in the day Friday through Saturday morning. Aside from this small chance the next two weeks look largely dry with the drought intensifying.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 87°. Winds NE 10-15 mph. 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 60°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 87°. Winds NE 5-10 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 88° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 88° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers late. Low: 66° High: 88° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of AM shower. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Small Craft Advisory through Tuesday morning. Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Phillipe is moving to the north through the coming days and expected to stay well away from the eastern U.S. coast. The rest of the tropics are staying very calm.

