Dry Stretch Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of tranquil weather continues all week, with pleasant nights and warm days. Look for a little Canadian wildfire smoke to add some haze to the sky Tuesday, with a few clouds showing up for Wednesday-Friday. A cold front is on track to pass late Friday into Friday night with slim rain chances, with cooler air to follow.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 58°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Sunny, hazy. High near 87°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 88° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 88° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 88° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

MON: Sunny.  Low: 50° High: 81° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe in the Atlantic, but there are no threats to the US at this time.

