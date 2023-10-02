Dry Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of tranquil weather continues all week, with pleasant nights and warm days. Look for a little Canadian wildfire smoke to add some haze to the sky Tuesday, with a few clouds showing up for Wednesday-Friday. A cold front is on track to pass late Friday into Friday night with slim rain chances, with cooler air to follow.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 58°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Sunny, hazy. High near 87°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 88° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 88° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 88° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 81° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe in the Atlantic, but there are no threats to the US at this time.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

