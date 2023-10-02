Downtown Enterprise hosts Girls’ Night Out for a Cause Ahead of breast cancer awareness month.

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Businesses in downtown Enterprise dressed their doors in pink for Girls’ Night Out for a Cause in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Ticket funds and partial earnings from the participating businesses are going to Coffee County Family Services for assistance to those they serve who are battling breast cancer.

Nearly 30 downtown businesses took part in the event hosted by Friends of Main Street Enterprise. The businesses offered patrons good deals as they visited each of the participating businesses along with other festivities.

Regena Lacey with Friends of Main Street coordinated this event and has watched it grow over the years.

“Obviously, the community is on board with this,” Lacey added about the 800 patrons who purchased tickets ahead of the event. Lacey expressed she expected nearly 1,000 patrons to come through downtown by the end of the event.

The event was created to honor local breast cancer survivors and include local businesses in a neat way to raise awareness.

