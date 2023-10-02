Dothan announces Christmas tree lighting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bring in the holiday season with the annual lighting of Dothan’s Christmas tree!

This year, the city of Dothan tree lighting will take place in Waddlington Park, located at 171 N. Foster Street on Thursday, November 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will be instrumental Christmas music along with sing-along carols presented by students from the Dothan High School music department.

Santa Claus will be stopping by for a visit, as well!

Come and enjoy the lights and sounds of the season!

This event is free to the public.

