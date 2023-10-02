Wiregrass Gives Back
Coffee Co. Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Enterprise traffic accident

According to EPD, a pedestrian was standing in a traffic lane on Ozark Highway and was struck by a north bound vehicle.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT
UPDATE

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham has confirmed the identity of a pedestrian killed Sunday in Enterprise after being struck by a vehicle.

According to a press release, that person is 25-year-old Enterprise man Russell David Frei.

In the release, it was detailed that Frei was standing in the northbound lane of Ozark Highway when he was hit by a vehicle. Upon arrival by emergency personnel, Frei was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing and being conducted by Enterprise Police and the Coffee County Coroner’s Office.

ORIGINAL

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On October 1, at 10:00 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a fatal traffic accident near Ozark Highway and Porter Lunsford Road.

A pedestrian was standing in a traffic lane on Ozark Highway and was struck by a north bound vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

No further information will be released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

