ALEA: Eufaula man killed in Sunday crash

Police lights
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. Sunday, October 1, has claimed the life of a Eufaula man.

Willie Paige, 23, was fatally injured when the 2008 BMW 528I he was driving left the roadway, struck several trees, and overturned.

Paige was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash, as a result he was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger, Timia Curshavia Quenzettie Lewis, 19, of Phenix City was transported to Southeast Health for medical treatment.

The crash occurred on Taylor Road, approximately four miles northwest of Eufaula, in Barbour County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

