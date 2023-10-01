Wiregrass Gives Back
Traffic accident claims life of Ozark man

The wreck that happened early Sunday in Geneva County remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -A traffic accident claimed the life of an Ozark man. According to coroner Donnie Adkinson, the victim was 66-year-old Wade Alan Hartzog, who Adkinson pronounced dead at the scene.

He said the wreck happened early Sunday along Alabama Highway 123 in Hartford but did not provide additional details, referring other statements to state troopers.

Those troopers had not provided a statement as of noon Sunday.

