Traffic accident claims life of Ozark man

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -A traffic accident claimed the life of an Ozark man. According to coroner Donnie Adkinson, the victim was 66-year-old Wade Alan Hartzog, who Adkinson pronounced dead at the scene.

He said the wreck happened early Sunday along Alabama Highway 123 in Hartford but did not provide additional details, referring other statements to state troopers.

Those troopers had not provided a statement as of noon Sunday.

