Tracking Slim Rain Chances This Week

SYNOPSIS – A pleasant day of sunshine and warmth kicked off our new week as temperatures reached the middle to upper 80s among winds between 10-20 mph. Very similar days of cool mornings and warm afternoons are ahead for much of this week. We’re tracking the development of a frontal boundary in the Mid-West that can grant us heavier cloud cover and isolated showers as it moves through the Southeast on Thursday and Friday. Clear skies will return quickly as dry, cool air behind the boundary settles into the Wiregrass, which can reduce our overnight lows next weekend to the middle 50s!

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 62°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny with a few wispy clouds. High near 87°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 61°. Winds light E-NE.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

WED: Sunny, a few high clouds. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 86° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 82° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Rina has been downgraded to a post-tropical low as it swings northwest of Phillippe. Philippe will stay well away from the U.S. as it moves slowly N-NW.

