Tennessee woman found guilty on felony murder, robbery, and firearm charges after Florida man shot dead near Cheaha State Park in 2022

CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Krystal Pinkins has been found guilty on three federal charges from 2022 case that occurred in the Talladega National Forrest.

Pinkins was found guilty of felony murder, robbery, and using a firearm during a crime.

UPDATE: One of the women charged federally in the murder of a Florida man near Cheaha State Park has plead guilty to three charges.

According to court documents, Yasmine Hider plead guilty to three federal counts, including second degree murder, kidnapping, and robbery. The agreement says Hider will be incarcerated for a term of 35 years.

A second defendant in the case, Krystal Pinkins, is still facing federal charges.

Both Hider and Pinkins also face state charges in Alabama.

ORIGINAL: A federal grand jury indicted two women this week in separate, but related, indictments after a Florida man was shot and killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park.

The four-count indictments filed in U.S. District Court charged 20-year-old Yasmine Marie Adel Hider of Edmond, Oklahoma, and 36-year-old Krystal Diane Pinkins of Memphis, Tennessee, with murder, kidnapping, robbery, and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence arising out of events that occurred in the Talladega National Forest on Aug. 14, 2022.

According to authorities, the maximum penalty for murder, kidnapping, and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence is life in prison.

The maximum penalty for robbery is 15 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan Cross and John B. Felton are prosecuting the case.

