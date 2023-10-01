Pike County, Headland football suspended following brawl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A state oversight association ordered Pike County High School and Headland High School to suspend their football programs after an embarrassing brawl during their game last week.

Pike County announced the action on its website, and Henry County Superintendent Lori Beasley, in a text to News4, said the action by the Alabama High School Athletic Association is standard procedure, pending an investigation.

Pike County also paused homecoming activities, promising additional announcements this week.

Following a hard-hitting tackle Friday night, players fought until officials suspended the game and awarded Headland a forfeited victory.

The melee in Headland became so out of control that police officers became involved, according to spectators.

Pike County would host New Brockton Friday night for homecoming, while the Rams would face Greenville.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.