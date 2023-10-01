Wiregrass Gives Back
New Week, Same Dry & Sunny Conditions

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The new week will be kicking off with the continuation of our warm and dry trend as most afternoons host abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Nights of limited cloud cover will provide speedy cooling as lows reach the lower and middle 60s. The development of a frontal boundary towards the end of the week is granting us slight rain chances.

TONIGHT – A few high clouds. Low near 63°. Winds E-NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds E-NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 62°. Winds E-NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny, a few high clouds. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

WED: Sunny, a few high clouds. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 86° 20%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 63° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – TS Rina will downgrade to a tropical low within the next day or so and continue weakening early next week. TS Philippe will stay well away from the U.S. as it moves slowly N-NW.

