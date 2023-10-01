Wiregrass Gives Back
Annual “Run the Circle” race raises funds for the Dothan Police Foundation

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The proceeds raised from runners signing up to run will go to the Dothan Police Foundation. The group supports officers and community projects to better train and educate law enforcement in hopes of improving public safety.

The race consists of two days of running. The first day, September 30th, was a 5K and 10K race. On the second day, October 1st, runners will participate in a half marathon.

Chairman of the Dothan Police Foundation, Wayne Palmer, added, “It is very important, and people have been just awesome in supporting us,” about this year’s turn out.

Last year’s race collected around $25,000 for the Dothan Police Foundation. Funds from events like this were instrumental in the creation of things like the Junior Police Academy and Pro-Life Animal Services at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

