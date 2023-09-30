Week 4 Player of the Week: Keyshawn Cole

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -- After another big performance, Carroll’s Keyshawn Cole wins Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Cole passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns while running for another 74 yards and a score.

