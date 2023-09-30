Straughn @ Ariton | 2023 Week 5

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - Non-region action sees the Purple Cats welcome in the undefeated Tigers. Can Ariton win their 5th straight in the 10th meeting between the two schools, or will Straughn keep the 0 in the loss column in 2023 and beat Ariton for the first time since 1990?

FINAL SCORE: Ariton 34 - Straughn 21

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.