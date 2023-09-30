Sparta Academy @ Abbeville Christian | 2023 Week 5

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Warriors and Generals face off with both sides desperate for their first win of the season. Can Abbeville Christian get it done at home, or will Sparta Academy find a way to get the win and beat the Generals for the first time since 2002?

FINAL SCORE: Abbeville Christian 24 - Sparta Academy 22

