Sparta Academy @ Abbeville Christian | 2023 Week 5

The Warriors and Generals face off with both sides desperate for their first win of the season.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Warriors and Generals face off with both sides desperate for their first win of the season. Can Abbeville Christian get it done at home, or will Sparta Academy find a way to get the win and beat the Generals for the first time since 2002?

FINAL SCORE: Abbeville Christian 24 - Sparta Academy 22

