Slocomb @ Ashford | 2023 Week 5

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Red Tops and Yellow Jackets battle it out in non-region play, both looking to stop multi-game losing streaks. Will Slocomb beat the Yellow Jackets for the second straight year, or will Ashford beat the Red Tops for the first time since 1995?

FINAL SCORE: Ashford 14 - Slocomb 12

