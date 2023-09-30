September Teacher of the Month: Christy Lee

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - In school, students learn how to solve math equations and complete science experiments. Inside one Wicksburg classroom, they learn that and so much more– thanks to a special teacher.

Christy Lee always knew she wanted to pour into kids with special needs. In high school, she volunteered at Camp Smiles– a summer camp for individuals with disabilities. So being a high school special education teacher has come naturally to her.

“I went and did a couple of hours before I made my decision and I was like yep, that’s exactly what I wanted to do,” said Lee.

There is something that makes her class extra special. She goes beyond the benchmarks teaching them life skills to use outside of the classroom; how to mop, vacuum, and stock shelves.

She says her students may learn differently, but they can achieve anything. Lee also shared how classrooms like hers are often cast in the shadows.

That is why being awarded Teacher of the Month means so much to her.

“It also means that people see how well my children are doing and that means a lot to me. it’s a reflection of what they are doing and it’s a reflection back on us in our classroom,” said Lee. “They touch my heart every single day, they show me the impossible can be done. They are amazing, they really truly are.”

Her classroom is a place where students are pushed to be the best they can be. Every time the bell rings Christy is reminded of why she chose this path in the first place.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.