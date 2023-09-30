October is Beef Month in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association is coordinating Beef Month in Alabama.

“October Beef Month is an opportunity to highlight Alabama’s cattle industry each year and the wonderful people who work hard daily to produce our favorite protein, beef,” said ACA Executive Vice President Erin Beasley. “Join us as we celebrate by using beef when you tailgate or gather for other occasions this month.”

Beef month will be celebrated across the state, including pitmaster-led grilling classes at BBQ Hill, news and cooking segments on local channels across the state, and a beef-based social media campaign.

Celebrations will also be held in individual communities as local ACA chapters host events in their respective counties, such as handing out beef promotional items at county fairs and teaching elementary schoolers about raising beef cattle with Cowboys in the Classroom.

Beef cattle production in Alabama is a $2.5 billion industry that supplies over 7,000 jobs and is the second largest animal agriculture industry in Alabama.

For more information about October Beef Month, visit www.BamaBeef.org.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.