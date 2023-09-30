Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

October is Beef Month in Alabama

L-R ACA Executive Vice President Erin Beasley; President-Elect Terry Slaten, Cullman County;...
L-R ACA Executive Vice President Erin Beasley; President-Elect Terry Slaten, Cullman County; Treasurer Richard Meadows, Houston County; Vice President Keith Glover, Hale County; and ACA Director of Consumer Outreach Josie Jones pose with Gov. Kay Ivey after she signed the proclamation making October Beef Month official in the state of Alabama for 2023.(Source: Alabama Cattlemen’s Association)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association is coordinating Beef Month in Alabama.

“October Beef Month is an opportunity to highlight Alabama’s cattle industry each year and the wonderful people who work hard daily to produce our favorite protein, beef,” said ACA Executive Vice President Erin Beasley. “Join us as we celebrate by using beef when you tailgate or gather for other occasions this month.”

Beef month will be celebrated across the state, including pitmaster-led grilling classes at BBQ Hill, news and cooking segments on local channels across the state, and a beef-based social media campaign.

Celebrations will also be held in individual communities as local ACA chapters host events in their respective counties, such as handing out beef promotional items at county fairs and teaching elementary schoolers about raising beef cattle with Cowboys in the Classroom.

Beef cattle production in Alabama is a $2.5 billion industry that supplies over 7,000 jobs and is the second largest animal agriculture industry in Alabama.

For more information about October Beef Month, visit www.BamaBeef.org.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headland & Pike County field brawl
Brawl breaks out at Headland/Pike County, game called off
The body of James Aaron Toole (pictured), who had been missing for 28 years, has likely been...
Houston County man missing for 28 years likely found
John Allen, Jr. was arrested on September 28 and taken to the Holmes County Jail. He faces...
Auto shop owner arrested for selling customer’s car
An Enterprise Rescue ambulance crashed in Downtown Dothan near East Main Street and North St....
Downtown Dothan mural impacted in wreck involving Enterprise ambulance
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Should you wait out the current housing market?
University of Alabama professor weighs in on homebuying as mortgage rates hit all-time high
"Run The Circle" Raises Proceeds For The Dothan Police Foundation
Annual “Run the Circle” race raises funds for the Dothan Police Foundation
"Run The Circle" Raises Proceeds For The Dothan Police Foundation
"Run The Circle" Raises Proceeds For The Dothan Police Foundation
Krystal Diane Pinkins (left) and Yasmine Marie Adel Hider (right)
Tennessee woman found guilty on felony murder, robbery, and firearm charges after Florida man shot dead near Cheaha State Park in 2022