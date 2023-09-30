Highland Home @ Brantley | 2023 Week 5

BRANTLEY, Ala. (WTVY) - The undefeated Flying Squadron look to stay on track in a non-region clash against the 3-2 Bulldogs. Will Highland Home win their second straight in the Crenshaw County battle, or will Brantley win the 79th all-time meeting in a series they have majorly dominated?

FINAL SCORE: Highland Home 46 - Brantley 0

