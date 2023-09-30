Goshen @ Kinston | 2023 Week 5

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The 3-2 Eagles make the nearly 50 minute trip south to take on the 1-3 Bulldogs. Can Goshen create momentum off of last week’s win, or will Kinston break the three-game losing skid and defend the home turf?

FINAL SCORE: Goshen 41 - Kinston 7

