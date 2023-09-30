Geneva @ Geneva County | 2023 Week 5

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a battle for Geneva County as the Bulldogs from Hartford and the Panthers from Geneva battle it out for the 83th time ever. Will Geneva County finally get into the win column in 2023, or will Geneva win their third straight game in the all-time series for win number 2 on the year?

FINAL SCORE: Geneva 49 - Geneva County 8

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.