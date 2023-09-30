Florala @ Samson (FNF Game of the Week) | 2023 Week 5

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the 65th meeting all time between these two schools, as the Tigers and Wildcats battle it out in non-region action. Can Samson finally earn their first win of the year, or will Florala win their second straight over the Tigers and earn their first win streak in the series in nearly 20 years?

FINAL SCORE: Florala 20 - Samson 8

