Eufaula @ Pell City | 2023 Week 5

PELL CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Tigers will travel to St. Clair County looking to bounce back from last week’s loss in a battle with the Panthers. Can Eufaula win their 4th game of the year or will Pell City play spoiler at home and win their 2nd straight while handing the Tigers their first losing streak of the season?

FINAL SCORE: Eufaula 46 - Pell City 32

